Two injured in wrong-way crash on Arthur Langford Parkway

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were injured after a wrong-way crash on Arthur Langford Parkway early Sunday morning.

According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to a crash on Arthur Langford Parkway near Lakewood Avenue around 2:46 a.m.

Officials say both drivers were rushed to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

