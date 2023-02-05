Two injured in wrong-way crash on Arthur Langford Parkway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were injured after a wrong-way crash on Arthur Langford Parkway early Sunday morning.

According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to a crash on Arthur Langford Parkway near Lakewood Avenue around 2:46 a.m.

Officials say both drivers were rushed to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

