1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Atlanta shooting

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to reports of two people shot near 3295 Saville St. SW. Upon arrival, officials say one victim died and one was injured. The current extent of the second shooting victims’ injuries is unknown at this time.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

This shooting remains under investigation.

