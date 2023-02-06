22-year-old pregnant Gainesville woman strangled to death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 22-year-old pregnant woman has died after being strangled in Gainesville.

Juana Jose died Jan. 29 after medical personnel responded to 1108 Cooley Drive. Her unborn child also died as a result of the murder.

An autopsy revealed that Jose had been strangled.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 20-year-old Max Rocael Calel Sanic, a “known associate” of Jose. He is accused of malice murder and felony feticide.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.