ATL Apprenticeship Program paves way for career opportunities at airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new opportunity is connecting Atlanta kids with life-changing jobs.

Atlanta launched a new apprenticeship to give teens a chance to work at the world’s busiest airport.

The City of Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are hoping a brand new apprenticeship program will take off for local students.

“Now more than ever before, our scholars need us to build those relationships, the mentorship opportunities that define skills that allow them to honor their talents,” said Dr. Lisa Herring, Superintendent for Atlanta Public Schools.

District Superintendent Lisa Herring is encouraging high schoolers to take advantage of the ATL Apprenticeship Program.

It’s a paid opportunity for high school students and others to receive work-based training and one-on-one mentoring from an ATL Department of Aviation employee.

“Today’s event or launch is a perfect example of how important it is to make opportunities available for our scholars not just during their school experience but also out of school time as we prepare for the summer and the breaks that are coming ahead,” said Herring.

Airport and school officials say the program gives students a chance to earn money while trying to fill the gap of skilled trade workers within aviation operations.

“Most importantly as we prepare them for graduation we’re thoughtful that when they leave us there is an option for them to go to where they built a relationship, along with the skill set,” said Herring.

