Atlanta creative ‘Cam Kirk’ engaging others through arts and culture

Cam Kirk Foundation
Cam Kirk Foundation
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You don’t have to be an artist to be creative, but you do have to be creative to be an artist.

Cam Kirk, Founder of Cam Kirk Studios, The Collective Gallery, and The Cam Kirk Foundation is doing what he can to help local artists thrive in the business.

Kirk moved from Maryland to Atlanta over a decade ago to attend Morehouse College.

After earning a degree in marketing, he found his true passion in the arts.

In 2017, Kirk opened Cam Kirk Studios in the heart of Downtown Atlanta.

Kirk says his mission is to provide young artists of all types with a place to create and showcase their work.

Since its inception, Kirk told Atlanta News First that his group has worked alongside a multitude of celebrities, public figures, and community leaders worldwide.

Some of them include Gucci Mane, The Migos, Missy Elliot, Samuel L. Jackson, 21 Savage, and Future.

Currently, he’s exploring new ways to help the community at large.

Most recently, Kirk joined an impact council for footwear and lifestyle chain “The Athletes Foot”.

As a new member of this group, Kirk will help manage and offer programs for students looking to go to college and live healthier lives.

