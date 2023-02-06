Atlanta News First weather team named ‘most accurate’ for 9th straight year

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The First Alert Weather team at Atlanta News First has been named the “Most Accurate in Atlanta” by WeatheRate for the 9th straight year.

WeatheRate is the nation’s leading independent and neutral service that rates the performance of local television weather teams.

The Atlanta News First weather team, which is the largest in metro Atlanta, is led by Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Valdez, who has been with the station since 2008.

The other meteorologists are Ella Dorsey, Fred Campagna, Rodney Harris, Cutter Martin, Courteney Jacobazzi, and the newest member -- Patrick Pete.

