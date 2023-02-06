Black History Month
Atlanta News First weather team named ‘most accurate’ for 9th straight year

First Alert Weather Atlanta News First(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The First Alert Weather team at Atlanta News First has been named the “Most Accurate in Atlanta” by WeatheRate for the 9th straight year.

WeatheRate is the nation’s leading independent and neutral service that rates the performance of local television weather teams.

The Atlanta News First weather team, which is the largest in metro Atlanta, is led by Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Valdez, who has been with the station since 2008.

The other meteorologists are Ella Dorsey, Fred Campagna, Rodney Harris, Cutter Martin, Courteney Jacobazzi, and the newest member -- Patrick Pete.

Jennifer Valdez

Ella Dorsey

Fred Campagna

Cutter Martin

Courteney Jacobazzi

Patrick Pete

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

