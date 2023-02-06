Atlanta police investigates 2 wrong-way crashes over the weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating two separate wrong-way crashes that happened over the weekend.

According to officials, a woman was killed in a wrong-way crash Saturday morning on I-20 near Boulevard.

Overnight, police responded to a second wrong-way crash on Langford Parkway near Lakewood Avenue.

In that incident, both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Drivers in Metro Atlanta told Atlanta News First, it is scary to hear about.

“It’s scary,” one woman said. “You have to do your best as a driver and be proactive as a driver on the road, stay off your phone, don’t drive distracted.”

According to AAA, wrong-way crashes have been on the rise on highways nationwide in the last several years.

They say there were a little over 2,000 deaths from wrong-way crashes on divided highways between 2015 and 2018.

