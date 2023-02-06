Black History Month
Atlanta police looking for people involved in shootout at gas station

Security camera footage from just before a shootout on Metropolitan Parkway.
Security camera footage from just before a shootout on Metropolitan Parkway.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway.

The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the station. The gunfire damaged an employee’s car and the station’s front door and TV monitor.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

