College Park Skyhawks to partner with Fifth Third Bank for community event

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Hawks G League affiliate the College Park Skyhawks and Fifth Third Bank Georgia officials have announced a partnership that focuses on community programming and social media and in-venue elements.

According to officials, the Skyhawks and Fifth Third Bank will partner to help provide meals to community neighbors during the community celebration set for May 3.

“When we can find partners that align with our values that include giving back to the community, we could not be happier,” said Janice Koon, Atlanta Hawks Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations. “Fifth Third Bank shares a commitment with us to making positive change in our community and we are excited to get to work with them.”

Officials say the Skyhawks will play against the NBA G League New York Knicks affiliate the Westchester Knicks on Monday and Wednesday this week.

“We are proud to partner with the College Park Skyhawks,” said Randy Koporc, Regional President for Fifth Third Bank Georgia. “At our core, we are committed to strengthening the community, and this partnership with the Skyhawks to combat food insecurity, as well as further develop relationships with the Grove Park community, is exciting.”

Officials say that the Skyhawks will host residents of the historic Grove Park community for a home game and offer other fun experiences.

