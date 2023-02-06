Black History Month
Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta announces $15M investment to promote housing affordability

Affordable Housing Projects
Affordable Housing Projects(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, along with the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta will announce a new initiative aimed at addressing affordable housing and the racial wealth gap Monday afternoon.

The multi-million-dollar impact investment from Truist to its GoATL Affordable Housing Fund will be holding a news conference to promote access to affordable housing in Atlanta and address the racial wealth gap.

Truist’s investment is the largest made into the fund since it was launched in 2018, according to a news release.

In addition to that, the investment will help unlock affordable housing development and preservation while helping to launch and scale small businesses in the Atlanta region.

The GoATL Affordable Housing Fund serves critical community housing needs, ranging from permanent supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness to affordable homeownership for first-time homebuyers.

Speakers at the event will include:

· Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

· Frank Fernandez, CEO, Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta

· Bill Rogers, Chairman and CEO, Truist

· Katie Saez, Georgia Regional President, Truist

· Jim Wehner, President, Focused Communities Strategies

