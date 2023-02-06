Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Construction crew seen at future site of Atlanta public training facility

Construction crews at future training site
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Constructions crews were on the ground Monday morning at the proposed site of the police training facility in DeKalb County.

There was a heavy police presence in the area as crews began clearing debris.

Controversy has enveloped the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center since it was first proposed. Earlier this month the fatal police shooting of Manuel Paez Terán, a protester who allegedly shot and wounded a Georgia State Patrol officer at the site, led to several violent protests downtown.

Monday morning Manuel Teran’s family spoke publicly for the first time since his death, demanding that investigators provide transparency.

RELATED STORIES:

Officials reach deal to move Atlanta public safety training center forward

Special prosecutor set to be assigned to training center shooting

Family of Manuel Teran speaks publicly for the first time since his death

Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says

Trooper hospitalized, one person dead after shooting at future site of police training facility

Residents near site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center want peace

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A series of allegations against a former South Fulton police officer is just the latest problem...
New metro Atlanta city under fire over police misconduct allegations
Alex Murdaugh, right, sits with defense attorney Jim Griffin during his double murder trial at...
Judge rules to allow financial crime testimony in Murdaugh murder trial
Affordable Housing Projects
Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta announces $15M investment to promote housing affordability
In Georgia, superior court clerks are allowed to personally keep a portion of passport...
WATCH: Oversight committee discussing court clerks pocketing passport fees