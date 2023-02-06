Construction crew seen at future site of Atlanta public training facility

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Constructions crews were on the ground Monday morning at the proposed site of the police training facility in DeKalb County.

There was a heavy police presence in the area as crews began clearing debris.

RIGHT NOW: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed they conducted a clearing operation, and made no arrests, at the planned public safety training center this AM.



This was the first clearing operation there since an activist died in a shooting with troopers in mid-Jan. pic.twitter.com/V0L0s8nj1m — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) February 6, 2023

Controversy has enveloped the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center since it was first proposed. Earlier this month the fatal police shooting of Manuel Paez Terán, a protester who allegedly shot and wounded a Georgia State Patrol officer at the site, led to several violent protests downtown.

Monday morning Manuel Teran’s family spoke publicly for the first time since his death, demanding that investigators provide transparency.

