Crews set to close portion of busy Decatur roads to repair sewer lines

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have announced that two portions of busy roads in Decatur will be closed to traffic this month as crews continue repairing sanitary sewer lines.

Officials say Canby Lane between Canby Place and Wesley Chapel Road will be closed on Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to repair the sanitary sewer line at 208 Lamont Dr. On Feb. 14, crews will work to repair the sanitary sewer line at 614 Ponce De Leon Place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Motorists in this area should seek alternate routes and prepare ahead for possible traffic.

