Officials investigating after body found inside a Douglasville hotel

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after officials say a body was found inside a hotel in Douglasville on Sunday.

According to Douglasville police officials, officers responded to the Royal Inn on Durelee Lane after reports of a fight that happened there. Officers found the body of a dead male inside one of the hotel rooms upon arrival.

Anyone who has information about this incident should contact the Douglasville Police Department at 770-920-3010.

This incident remains under investigation.

