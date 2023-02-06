Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Driver dead, others injured after car crashes into mobile home in Gwinnett

Driver dead, others injured after car crashes into mobile home in Gwinnett County
Driver dead, others injured after car crashes into mobile home in Gwinnett County(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver is dead, and several people are injured, after a car crashed into a mobile home in Gwinnett County.

Police responded to the deadly crash that caused major damage in a mobile home community late Sunday night.

It happened at Countryside Village at 1125 Horizon Parkway in Buford.

Police say the man driving the car died after smashing into the mobile home. The woman that lives there had family visiting from out of town. Three of the eight people in the home had to be taken to the hospital. They are all expected to be okay.

The brother of the woman who lives there says he, his wife, and his son are visiting from California, and it was a very scary experience.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One lane reopens after crash on I-20 East in DeKalb County
Atlanta police investigates 2 wrong-way crashes over the weekend
Clevan Aguilar
Teen diagnosed with schizophrenia reported missing, APD says
Atlanta police investigating 2 wrong-way crashes over the weekend
Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear
Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear