Driver dead, others injured after car crashes into mobile home in Gwinnett

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver is dead, and several people are injured, after a car crashed into a mobile home in Gwinnett County.

Police responded to the deadly crash that caused major damage in a mobile home community late Sunday night.

It happened at Countryside Village at 1125 Horizon Parkway in Buford.

Police say the man driving the car died after smashing into the mobile home. The woman that lives there had family visiting from out of town. Three of the eight people in the home had to be taken to the hospital. They are all expected to be okay.

The brother of the woman who lives there says he, his wife, and his son are visiting from California, and it was a very scary experience.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.