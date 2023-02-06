Family of Manuel Teran to hold news conference Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of Manuel Teran, the protester killed at the site of Atlanta’s future public safety training center, is planning to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday demanding that investigators provide transparency in their investigation.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the investigation, state troopers were conducting a clearing operation on Jan. 18 near the training center site in DeKalb County when they came across Teran and other activists camped in the woods.

A GBI spokeswoman said Teran -- without warning -- shot a trooper and that other troopers returned fire, killing Teran.

At last check, the trooper was still in the hospital.

The GBI later said the bullet that struck the trooper came from the gun found at the scene and that Teran had purchased that gun in September 2020.

There’s no body-cam video of the encounter because state troopers typically do not wear body cameras.

According to a press release, a private autopsy showed Teran had been shot 13 times. Teran’s family is asking that the GBI release any audio of the encounter that might exist or video from any other sources to help explain what happened.

