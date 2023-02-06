First Alert Forecast: Warm and dry stretch of weather continues through Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We have nothing short of a stunning start to the work and school week weather wise.

Expect mostly sunny skies today with temperatures in the mid 60s.

While mornings will stay cool, afternoons will gradually become warmer through mid week with high temperatures expected to reach 71° by Wednesday.

Our dry stretch ends Thursday. We have a First Alert for widespread rain that will start in the morning and slowly clear through the evening. A rumble of thunder is possible, but no severe weather is expected.

This next weather system will be a slow mover. Showers will remain possible, especially south of Atlanta Friday.

A few wrap around showers from the same system could produce flurries in the north Georgia mountains Saturday morning.

After a warm start to the week, we will end cold with highs only in the 40s by Saturday.

