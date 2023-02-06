Black History Month
First Alert Forecast: Warm and dry stretch of weather continues through Wednesday

Temperatures in the 60s today, but 70s by mid week
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We have nothing short of a stunning start to the work and school week weather wise.

Expect mostly sunny skies today with temperatures in the mid 60s.

While mornings will stay cool, afternoons will gradually become warmer through mid week with high temperatures expected to reach 71° by Wednesday.

Our dry stretch ends Thursday. We have a First Alert for widespread rain that will start in the morning and slowly clear through the evening. A rumble of thunder is possible, but no severe weather is expected.

This next weather system will be a slow mover. Showers will remain possible, especially south of Atlanta Friday.

A few wrap around showers from the same system could produce flurries in the north Georgia mountains Saturday morning.

After a warm start to the week, we will end cold with highs only in the 40s by Saturday.

Mostly sunny and mid 60s this afternoon
We have a First Alert for widespread rain on Thursday
Warm and mainly dry through Wednesday. Widespread rain returns Thursday ahead of much colder...
Warm and mainly dry through Wednesday. Widespread rain returns Thursday ahead of much colder temperatures for the weekend.(ANF)

