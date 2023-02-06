Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Former UGA Bulldog, all-pro NFL receiver AJ Green announces retirement

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the first half of an NFL football game...
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former UGA Bulldog and all-pro NFL receiver AJ Green has announced his retirement after 12 seasons in the NFL.

Green was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011.

Green played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals during his NFL career which saw him earn several pro-bowl nods.

Green finished his career with more than 10,000 receiving yards and 70 touchdowns scored.

“Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams,” Green wrote in a lengthy social media post. “I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing.”

The Arizona Cardinals and Bengals posted thank-you messages on their social media pages on Monday.

He is now 34 years old.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime scene tape
1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
road closed sign
Crews set to close portion of busy Decatur roads to repair sewer lines
DeKalb County’s Oldest Black Neighborhood
Lynwood Park: DeKalb County’s Oldest Black Neighborhood
In Georgia, superior court clerks are allowed to personally keep a portion of passport...
‘We’ve done nothing illegal’ | Bill to ban court clerks from pocketing passport fees draws fire
Two accused of arson after Marietta car fire