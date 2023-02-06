Black History Month
How to rewatch the 2023 GRAMMY Awards show online

STILL UNTITLED: Grammy Awards
STILL UNTITLED: Grammy Awards(Source: MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Grammy Awards broadcast on WANF on Sunday, February 5, 2023, was interrupted by a mid-performance commercial break. The commercials disrupted the show at 10:31 p.m. and ran for approximately one minute and 45 seconds before returning to the awards show.

In a statement, WANF Vice President & General Manager Erik Schrader said, “Last night an unfortunate interruption took place during our broadcast of The Grammys. Upon investigation, this turned out to be a result of human error at the broadcast hub that provides services to WANF. We are told the incident is being addressed internally. At the same time, we deeply regret the broadcast was interrupted and apologize to our viewers.”

The full broadcast of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards can be found here: https://www.cbs.com/shows/grammys/

