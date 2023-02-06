Hundreds of Atlanta Public School students get free prom wear through ‘Say Yes to the Prom’ event

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Hundreds of Atlanta Public School students got to say yes to the dress and tux through the “Say Yes to the Prom” event.

“We have school social workers, school counselors and staff who are able to nominate our students because of their personal relationships with them,” said Dr. Lisa Herring, the APS superintendent.

The fairy godmother of the Cinderella moments: “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta” Host Monte Durham.

“We see them with their backpacks and their jackets and then the transformation happens,” said Durham.

The event is hosted by Warner Brothers, in partnership with Macy’s and Men’s Wearhouse, and it sees thousands of dollars worth of prom swag given out to students from 11 different Atlanta high schools.

“When we empower them to say yes, we empower them to say yes to more things,” said Dr. Herring.

Students tell Atlanta News Firsts the cost of prom can be overwhelming, so a free wardrobe is definitely appreciated.

“That’s a good thing because phew, we would look a mess if I was paying for this stuff,” said Frederick Douglass High School student Jamiya Robinson.

The movie star makeover also gives students a look at professions they may not have known were possible.

“When they’re saying yes to dresses, when they’re saying yes to suiting, it’s not just about dresses and suiting, we also encourage them to follow in a pathway of career choices that we present to them as well,” said Durham.

One thousand high school students in Atlanta and in Los Angeles will be treated to this event.

