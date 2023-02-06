Black History Month
Judge rules to allow financial crime testimony in Murdaugh murder trial

Alex Murdaugh, right, sits with defense attorney Jim Griffin during his double murder trial at...
Alex Murdaugh, right, sits with defense attorney Jim Griffin during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Murdaugh is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Sam Wolfe/The State via AP, Pool)(SAM WOLFE | (Sam Wolfe/The State via AP, Pool))
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The judge has ruled to allow testimony related to Alex Murdaugh’s financial criminal charges in the double murder trial.

The disbarred Lowcountry attorney is charged in the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul.

The jury had not been present in the courtroom for additional testimony focusing on the nearly 100 charges relating to financial crimes ranging from money laundering to stealing millions from clients and the family law firm and tax evasion.

Judge Clifton Newman had been listening to that testimony to decide whether he will allow the state to call those witnesses again to testify before the jury.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.