Lynwood Park: DeKalb County’s Oldest Black Neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dubbed DeKalb county’s oldest neighborhood, Lynwood Park’s rich history dates back to the 1930′s.

The community claimed hundreds or residents and was once all black, but through the years that changed drastically.

George Wallace, an international comedian with roots in Lynwood Park says he grew up during a time where everyone in the neighborhood knew each other.

“Everybody respected each other,” Wallace said. “If you’re a young person, you could not walk by this house without speaking to the elderly person.”

As the first predominantly Black subdivision in DeKalb County, residents in the 1940′s and 50′s worked here in the community, while others worked on the outside of the community.

“My dad was a butcher. He worked for Swift and Co.,” Wallace said. “He’d come home like at one o’clock, two o’clock because he’d be at work at five. We’d be here at one or two that he started doing his second job as a contractor. So that’s why he helped built all of these houses out here.”

Lynwood Park is now a part of the city of Brookhaven. Whenever you ride through the streets of this neighborhood today, you’ll discover most of the homes that once stood, have been replaced by miniature mansions. Wallace’s childhood home is one of few still standing.

“I bet you my daddy paid, I think they paid no more than $6,000 for this house when they bought it,” Wallace said.

Across the street from where Wallace lived, is where his childhood friend Oscar Perry Jones resides.

Jones is still living in the house he grew up in and says he’s seen the drastic changes in his community.

“You could see it every day, since day one,” Jones said. “It was kind of sad cause you don’t see the older people. Deacon Holder used to sit there on the porch, well he’s dead and gone. Those were old memories.”

While Wallace and Jones hold onto memories, some new residents find the historical value of this community - persevered in the Lynwood Recreation Center which once was a school.

“There were three sections of the school, it was really nice,” Wallace said. “They tore all that down.”

Some of the past students went on to become notable names, never forgetting their roots.

“Mel Pender, first guy at the neighborhood to go to the Olympics,” Wallace said. “Steve Wallace, my brother going to the San Francisco 49ers, three Super Bowl rings, Pro Bowls.”

But despite how far away some of them went, or how different it may look today, Lynwood Park is still the place they’ll remember as home.

“I can’t even explain to you what this means to me,” Wallace said. “If I could have everybody in America to have grown up here, what a great world this would be.”

Recently, Lynwood Park was recognized as the first historic designation in Brookhaven.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.