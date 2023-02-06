Black History Month
MARTA to suspend Red Line service south of Medical Center Station Feb. 17-22

A construction worker replaces a section of track on MARTA.(MARTA)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA will suspend Red Line service south of the Medical Center station from Feb. 17 to 22.

Service is being suspended so MARTA replace the tracks that run down GA-400. You can learn more about the project here.

Free bus shuttles will be available between Medical Center and Lenox stations. $10 Lyft and Uber vouchers will also be available via the MARTAConnect app.

Reduced Red Line service will begin Feb. 23 and full service will resume Feb. 26.

The Gold, Blue and Green lines will operate normally, as will Red Line service between North Springs and Medical Center.

