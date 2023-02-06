Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles. He was going for a catch during a scrimmage game.

“He jumped up, so his arms were above his head, so it raised his rib cage up,” she said.

With his rib cage exposed, Taylor took a hit from two other players.

“The impact of the two tacklers was just too much for him,” said Haugen.

The 15-year-old died after his liver ruptured. Haugen later established the Taylor Haugen Foundation and devoted her life to making sure players at all levels are better protected.

“I just felt like I couldn’t let him down, and then I needed to not allow this to happen to other parents,” she said.

She was at Douglas County High School in Douglasville on Sunday, handing out EvoShield gear to nearly 100 RKR Elite youth football players. The gear is made up of a compression shirt, with hard shields protecting the rib area. In attendance, were Super Bowl champion Aaron Ross, Olympic Gold Medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, and Atlanta Falcon Olamide Zaccheaus.

“It just gives you more security just knowing if I get hit there is better protection in those areas that it’s covering,” said Zaccheaus.

Candyce Ward said the gear also gives her peace of mind for her young son Quintin.

“You don’t want to take that from your kid because he loves it, this just gives you a little ease,” said Ward, talking about her son’s love for football.

Haugen said EvoShield it also makes chest gear, which has come up in the wake of NFL player Damar Hamlin’s heart injury. Haugen misses her son

each and every day, but she hopes her work can encourage more safety on the field, and ultimately save lives.

