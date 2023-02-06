Alpharetta Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl with special needs

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl with special needs who went missing Monday morning.

Police say Malea Bell was last seen around Sweetberry Court wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants, black socks, and no shoes. She has long, black hair in braids, brown eyes, 5′04″, and 140lbs.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety at 678-297-6300.

