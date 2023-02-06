Black History Month
Alpharetta Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl with special needs

Missing 15-year-old
Missing 15-year-old(Alpharetta Police Department)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl with special needs who went missing Monday morning.

Police say Malea Bell was last seen around Sweetberry Court wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants, black socks, and no shoes. She has long, black hair in braids, brown eyes, 5′04″, and 140lbs.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety at 678-297-6300.

