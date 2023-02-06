Search for new Atlanta Pride director seeks unifying force

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The new executive director of Atlanta Pride will play a critical role in connecting a very diverse LGBTQ community at a time when advocates say some segments of the LGBTQ population in the South are being left behind.

The Atlanta Pride Committee’s outreach goes far beyond the metro.

“We take very seriously our responsibility, our position for being a resource for the LGBTQ community outside of metro Atlanta, the very rural areas of not only Georgia, but the Southeast that don’t have access to being able to be free and proud of who they are,” said Atlanta Pride Board Chair Crystal Stubbs.

Stubbs is temporarily leading the Atlanta Pride Committee following the departure of former executive director Jamie Fergerson, who served in the role for more than seven years. The non-profit, which has a yearly operating budget of just over $2 million, is conducting a national search for a new leader. They hope the new leader will bring all segments of one of the country’s largest LGBTQ communities together.

“Making our organization a lot more welcoming to everyone in the community. So, we want that to be reflected in who we place on the board as well as who we hire,” said Stubbs.

Representing everyone in the queer community also has the potential to save lives. Across the U.S. there are nearly 38,000 new HIV diagnoses every year. Atlanta’s HIV rate is one of the highest in the country, disproportionately affecting Black gay and bisexual men.

Justin Smith of Positive Impact Health Center says infectious diseases are diseases of poverty and vulnerability.

“We have many, many, many more tools to fight against HIV than ever before, but what we have not done as well is, addressing the stigma that goes along with HIV,” said Smith.

Positive Impact will mark National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day Tuesday by highlighting their goal of reducing the number of new HIV infections by 25% by 2025 and by 90% by 2030. Smith says meeting that goal depends on crucial partnerships with other like-minded organizations like Atlanta Pride.

“My hope is that the Board of Directors of Atlanta Pride is thoughtful about that and they really think about that as they select who will lead them into this next iteration,” said Smith.

Atlanta Pride says they hope to have a new executive director in place within three months.

