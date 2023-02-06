Black History Month
Super Bowl ticket auction held by state representative

State Farm Stadium is shown, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The stadium will host the...
State Farm Stadium is shown, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The stadium will host the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game on Feb. 12. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia State Representative is partnering with the Reid Foundation for Lupus to auction off two tickets to next’s week Super Bowl.

Rep. Kim Schofield (D-Atlanta) is leading the auction. The prize includes two lower-bowl tickets to the game and four nights of lodging in Arizona.

The Reid Foundation for Lupus was founded in 2018 by entertainment executive Bryant Reid. During his tenure at LaFace Records and Atlantic Records, he helped guide the careers of several hip-hop icons, including TLC, Outkast, Usher and Jermaine Dupri.

Schofield said, “I am excited to partner with [the Reid Foundation] to advance and raise awareness for lupus research across Georgia.”

Online bidding closes Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. You can bid here.

