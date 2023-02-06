Teen diagnosed with schizophrenia reported missing, APD says
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 15-year-old Clevan Aguilar.
According to police, Aguilar is diagnosed with schizophrenia and had an episode prior to leaving his residence in the 400 block of Pierce Avenue before 8 pm.
Aguliar was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, sandals, and a white and black Jordan book bag. He is described as 6 feet 3 inches and weighs 150 lbs.
Officials say if you’ve seen if anyone has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, please contact APD at 404-546-4260 or dial 911.
