Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Two accused of arson after Marietta car fire

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are accused of arson for a car fire in Marietta.

The fire happened on Red Barn Road Jul. 9, 2022. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services found an abandoned Nissan sedan at approximately 3 a.m.

22-year-old David Hunter Rogers has been charged with second-degree arson, fraud insurance claims and false report. 30-year-old Britni Lyn Martin has been charged with second-degree arson. Both are still at large.

Anyone with information should call 770-499-3869.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime scene tape
1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
road closed sign
Crews set to close portion of busy Decatur roads to repair sewer lines
DeKalb County’s Oldest Black Neighborhood
Lynwood Park: DeKalb County’s Oldest Black Neighborhood
In Georgia, superior court clerks are allowed to personally keep a portion of passport...
‘We’ve done nothing illegal’ | Bill to ban court clerks from pocketing passport fees draws fire