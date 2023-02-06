Two accused of arson after Marietta car fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are accused of arson for a car fire in Marietta.

The fire happened on Red Barn Road Jul. 9, 2022. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services found an abandoned Nissan sedan at approximately 3 a.m.

22-year-old David Hunter Rogers has been charged with second-degree arson, fraud insurance claims and false report. 30-year-old Britni Lyn Martin has been charged with second-degree arson. Both are still at large.

Anyone with information should call 770-499-3869.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.