Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Atlanta

Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House...
Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, in Washington, March 15, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Georgia this week.

Harris is expected to visit Atlanta Wednesday to discuss the U.S. economy and the Biden Administration’s plan to combat climate change.

The Vice President’s visit comes a day after President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union Address.

Atlanta News First will have full coverage of both the State of the Union Address and the Vice President’s visit to Atlanta on-air and online.

