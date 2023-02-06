Black History Month
WATCH: Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger to discuss elderly scam protection bill

Two elderly people in Wilmington were victims of a credit card scam that cost them a total of $16,000.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will be holding a news conference to discuss a new bill aimed at protecting elderly consumers from scams.

According to the Better Business Bureau, seniors are the age group most likely to be targeted by scammers. Senate Bill 84 aims to address that, by allowing banks to monitor big purchases for elderly and disabled adults.

If passed, the bill would allow financial institutions to put a two-week grace period on any large transactions.

Secretary Raffensperger is expected to share his support of the legislative effort during a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m.

Atlanta News First+ will bring you live coverage here and on the Atlanta News First App.

