WATCH: Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger to discuss elderly scam protection bill

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will be holding a news conference to discuss a new bill aimed at protecting elderly consumers from scams.

According to the Better Business Bureau, seniors are the age group most likely to be targeted by scammers. Senate Bill 84 aims to address that, by allowing banks to monitor big purchases for elderly and disabled adults.

If passed, the bill would allow financial institutions to put a two-week grace period on any large transactions.

Secretary Raffensperger is expected to share his support of the legislative effort during a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m.

