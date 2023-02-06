World of Coca-Cola to offer discounted ticket admission through Feb. 12

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The World of Coca-Cola is offering discounted ticket prices through Feb. 12.

World of Coca-Cola is offering a “Friends and Family Four-Pack” deal through Feb. 12, guests can purchase four general admission tickets for $50 total, a savings of $26.

According to its website, World of Coca-Cola offers visitors a chance to taste 200+ drinks worldwide.

Special Offer Details:

To take advantage of the 4 for $50 plus tax offer, guests must purchase tickets online at World of Coke’s website beginning today, January 23, 2023. No promo code is needed.

There is a limit of 2 offers or “four-packs” per transaction, for a maximum of 8 promo-priced tickets per transaction.

Promotional pricing does not apply to single tickets. Regular general admission pricing applies to tickets purchased in addition to “four-packs.”

Valid for visits from February 1 through February 12, 2023, only.

This offer is not valid with any other offers or discounts.

