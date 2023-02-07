17-year-old South Fulton teenager murdered, killer still at large

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton police are seeking the public’s help in locating the killer of a 17-year-old teenager.

Isaiah Gaines was killed Jan. 25 near the LA Fitness at the 6300 block of Old National Highway. Officers found Gaines dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

