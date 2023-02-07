Black History Month
17-year-old South Fulton teenager murdered, killer still at large

Isaiah Gaines
Isaiah Gaines(South Fulton Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton police are seeking the public’s help in locating the killer of a 17-year-old teenager.

Isaiah Gaines was killed Jan. 25 near the LA Fitness at the 6300 block of Old National Highway. Officers found Gaines dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

