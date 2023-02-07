7-year-old girl with autism drowns in lake near Douglasville home, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The attorney for a family whose 7-year-old daughter reportedly drowned over the weekend is calling for better protection around the lake where the incident occurred.

Nasir Williams told Atlanta News First it’s too much to even look at the lake outside his bedroom window in the Pine Lake community in Douglas County.

“It’s like repeating over and over,” he said.

On Friday, the 22-year-old left his two little sisters alone to use the restroom. Not five minutes later, Williams said he came back, saw the front door to their home open and his 7-year-old sister Inayah nowhere to be found.

“I had run outside as quick as possible,” Williams recalled. “When I went down there, I just saw her head was sticking down face to the water and just her ponytail.”

The family of a 7yo girl with autism say she drowned in a lake…just feet from their house in Douglasville over the weekend. I spoke to Inayah’s mom and brother, who made the tragic discovery. The action they want to see taken tonight at 6. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/wvUeSdscQv — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) February 7, 2023

Williams performed CPR but his baby sister died. Their mother Charisse Balde said she was asleep at the time.

“It’s hard,” she said with tears rolling down her face. “It’s like I feel her. I don’t want to let her go yet, don’t want to think it’s real.”

The family installed safety latches on the doors of their home months prior. Inayah, who lived with autism, had gotten out before. The little girl also loved the water, according to her mother.

“It’s automatic,” Balde explained about the latches. “You come into the house, lock the door, and put the latch on because we know.”

Timothy Gardner, who specializes in personal injury law, is representing the family. He believes the lake at Pine Lake warrants a barrier or it should be drained, if not properly maintained.

“This is an overflooded area of the property that has now become a water hazard,” he said. “When we saw there was park furniture that was saturated in water and that there were balls and hula-hoops in the water, we saw it more as an attractive nuisance to children.”

Linda George has lived in the community for 25 years. She has an 8-year-old grandson who refuses to let alone outside because of the water. She said more safeguards certainly wouldn’t hurt.

“They do have the signs up, ‘no swimming’ and we tell our children to watch out, not to get near the lake, but it’s still dangerous – and just a little slip or fall could be the end,” said George.

The case, which is listed as an unattended death, remains under investigation, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Atlanta News First also reached out to the property’s management for comment but did not receive a response.

