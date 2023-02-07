Antisemitism in Sandy Springs, Dunwoody leads to renewed push for legislation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody expressed deep concerns after finding antisemitic flyers in their driveways over the weekend.

“This is just so vile, such vitriol, vile, lies, you can’t even begin to imagine,” Dunwoody homeowner Dori Perling said.

Perling picked up the antisemitic flyers which littered her neighborhood.

“They are saying the Jews are responsible for everything about abortions, that we’re responsible for COVID-19, that our Torah is satanic,” Perling said.

Another neighbor shared Ring doorbell video which shows a white car driving through the neighborhood early Sunday morning tossing out the flyers.

The Anti-Defamation League’s Eytan Davidson said these types of hate-filled incidents are on the rise.

“2021 unfortunately was a record year where we saw 131% increase in incidents in Georgia alone from 2020 to 2021,” Davidson said.

State Representative Esther Panitch is Jewish and also received one of the flyers. She is working on legislation to address the issue and spoke about it on the house floor on Monday. House Bill 30 would establish a law that would define antisemitism. She insists it does not stifle free speech.

“We need your help. We’ve had enough. We hope you have as well. We know you stand with the Jewish community. We know you stand with the Jewish people against hate in Georgia,” Panitch said.

In Dunwoody, neighbors also stand with the Jewish community writing messages of love and support in chalk on their driveways.

“Oh my gosh, that put me in such a good mood, and it made me so happy and smiling and say thank you that’s just such a beautiful way to feel supported,” Perling said.

