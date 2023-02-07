Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta City Council approves city Department of Labor

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens tours the Georgia Building Trades Academy before announcing the...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens tours the Georgia Building Trades Academy before announcing the city's first-ever Department of Labor(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta City Council has approved an ordinance creating a Department of Labor and Employment Services.

The department was first announced in December. The ordinance tasks the department with implementing federal and state workforce programs and “improving the delivery of labor and workforce services to citizens of Atlanta through advocacy, resource development, mobilization, collaboration and coordination of resources.”

The department will begin operations Jul. 1.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens
Cobb County officer fired, charged after allegedly attacking detainee
Ahmad Alzoukani owner of Mint Coffeehouse with his family in Syria.
Georgia resident waited nearly 10 hours to hear his family survived earthquake
ANF+ SPORTS TONIGHT: Feb. 6, 2023
ANF+ SPORTS TONIGHT: Feb. 6, 2023
On Monday, construction crews were on site in DeKalb County, indicating the start of the...
Construction underway at Atlanta’s planned public safety training center