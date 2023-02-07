Atlanta City Council approves city Department of Labor

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta City Council has approved an ordinance creating a Department of Labor and Employment Services.

The department was first announced in December. The ordinance tasks the department with implementing federal and state workforce programs and “improving the delivery of labor and workforce services to citizens of Atlanta through advocacy, resource development, mobilization, collaboration and coordination of resources.”

The department will begin operations Jul. 1.

