Atlanta Hawks and Marvel team up to offer Black History Month ticket special

Trae Young (Wakanda Forever)
Trae Young (Wakanda Forever)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks has announced a special ticket package in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment for the team’s game against the Washington Wizards on Feb. 28.

The ticket special will include a custom Black Panther-inspired bobblehead of Trae Young saluting Wakanda.

Fans can purchase the ticket package which includes the custom Black Panther-inspired bobblehead as well as $10 food-and-beverage credit at Hawks.com/promotions.

“We are excited for this special collaboration with Marvel Entertainment,” said Hawks Vice President of Marketing Narcis Alikhani. “This bobblehead celebrates Black Panther and our very own Trae Young in a very unique way.”

In November, the Hawks teamed up with Marvel Entertainment to announce a ‘Marvel Super Hero™ Night.’ The game presented by Xbox took place against Philadelphia on Nov. 10, where fans received a custom Marvel-inspired poster that featured longest-tenured Hawks player John Collins, 2022 NBA All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and 2022 All-NBA Third Team guard Trae Young posing in front of the arena.

In September, the Hawks announced their full promotional calendar for the 2022-23 season, which features 19 home games that will recognize and celebrate the diversity of Hawks fans and their interests with special promotions, exclusive ticket offers and limited-edition giveaways.

To check out the entire promotional calendar for the remainder of the season, visit Hawks.com/promotions.

