Business burglarized overnight in southwest Atlanta

The Dollar General store on the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway was burglarized overnight.
The Dollar General store on the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway was burglarized overnight.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a possible business burglary overnight.

It happened on the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway at a Dollar General store.

The suspect allegedly stole cigarettes, washing powder, and other miscellaneous items from the store. It appears they gained access by breaking the glass at the front of the store.

The Dollar General store on the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway was burglarized overnight.
The Dollar General store on the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway was burglarized overnight.(Atlanta News First)

Police located blood in the store and a K9 has been called to the scene. Officers and the store manager are currently at the store looking through surveillance video.

