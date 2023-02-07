Business burglarized overnight in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a possible business burglary overnight.

It happened on the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway at a Dollar General store.

The suspect allegedly stole cigarettes, washing powder, and other miscellaneous items from the store. It appears they gained access by breaking the glass at the front of the store.

Police located blood in the store and a K9 has been called to the scene. Officers and the store manager are currently at the store looking through surveillance video.

