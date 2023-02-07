Celebrating black excellence with CEO owner of BLKXCLLNC Apparel
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Black History Month we celebrate entrepreneur CEO Jabari Walthour, founder of BLKXCLLNC (Black Excellence) Apparel.
Jabari wanted to create a brand that would speak to the black community starting on the back of George Floyd. The anger he felt turned into creativity to support the cause not just a protest but a movement.
His vision was bigger than him, he wanted it to be something that would bring change and bring awareness.
Jabari has been a creative for over 15 years and felt that he needed to take the steps to celebrate Black people with black excellence.
