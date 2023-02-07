City of Atlanta forms new team to help bridge equity gap

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - – On Tuesday, the Mayor’s Office announced the City formed a new team to address the equity gap in Atlanta.

According to the latest Census data in November, Atlanta has the largest equity gap among cities in the country.

“This is why I am establishing this new team,” said Mayor Andre Dickens, in a press release. “They are empowered to hit the ground running with my broad mandate to swiftly and creatively pursue strategies that will have a positive impact on the day-to-day lived experience of residents in every Atlanta community.”

To help close the economic divide, the team will focus on five issues, including affordable housing, youth development, education, economic mobility and neighborhood empowerment.

The five advisors are:

Janean Lewis, Policy Advisor for Youth Development and Education

David Edwards, Policy Advisor for Neighborhoods

Joshua Humphries, Policy Advisor for Housing

Megan Sparks, Policy Advisor for Strategic Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives

Dr. Jodi Merriday, Ombudsman of Neighborhoods

“These are folk s that have deep background, deep experience in those spaces. And they’re ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work and get things done quickly. We’ve created a team that sits outside the normal day to day operations of the city government to focus solely on those issues,” said Courtney English, the Senior Advisor to the Mayor and Chief Policy Officer.

English will oversee the group. He said they will help cut through the red tape that oftentimes slows legislation surrounding these issues.

“Things previously have gone a little slow inside City Hall and it’s taken a long time for residents to feel the impact of City Hall’s work,” said English, in an interview with Atlanta News First.

