Clayton County man pleads guilty to soliciting 15-year-old for sex

(piqsels)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 30-year-old Clayton County man has been sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to purchasing an underage girl for sex.

Daniel Horne solicited a 15-year-old girl in a Clayton County hotel room for sex in 2018. One of her traffickers and another buyer have already been convicted. The case against another trafficker is ongoing.

Horne plead guilty to one count of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude. He must spend the first two years of his sentence in prison followed by “strict probation.” He must also register as a sex offender.

