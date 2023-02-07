Black History Month
Cobb County officer fired, charged after allegedly attacking detainee

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens
Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens(Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery and Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference about a Cobb County deputy recruit who allegedly beat up a detainee at a facility on Saturday.

An altercation occurred in a Cobb County facility between deputy recruit Jaquon Brown and a detainee Feb. 4, Cobb County Sheriff said.

According to Cobb County officials, Brown was attempting to move a detainee who had illegal drugs including fentanyl in his possession and an argument later escalated into an altercation.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said the incident was “a clear violation of all our training, protocols and policies.”

Brown has been fired and arrested.

Owens said his citizens’ “safety is our utmost concern...we will do everything we can to protect you while you’re in our facility.”

This incident remains under investigation.

