Violent crime against people down 7% overall in City of Atlanta, report says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has released the 2022 Atlanta Public Safety Update.

The following information can be found in the full report here.

Violent crimes

7% decrease overall in crimes against people.

14% decrease in rapes

8% decrease in aggravated assaults

However, there was an increase in the percentage of homicides with 11 more in 2022 than there were in 2021.

Crimes against people were down in 5 of Atlanta Police Department’s 6 zones. However, crime is up by 3% in Zone 1, driven primarily by a 4% increase in aggravated assaults.

Property crimes

Even year-over-year with a 14% decrease in robberies offset by increases in burglaries and shoplifting.

Highlights

North Atlanta/Buckehad

Crime is down in every category other than shoplifting.

21% fewer homicides in 2022 than 2021

26% fewer rapes

17% fewer robberies

5% fewer burglaries

24% fewer vehicle thefts.

Additionally, there were no major violent crimes at Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square in 2022.

Weekly crime reports can be found by clicking here.

The report also details several actions and initiatives that Mayor Dickens and the City of Atlanta have undertaken such as announcing a new take-home patrol car program; creating the Connect Atlanta neighborhood watch program; tracking repeat offenders; Light Up The Night light initiative; establishing a Nightlife Division; investing in improved 911 response times; and creating a summer safety plan.

