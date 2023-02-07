Early morning fire damages Lawrenceville home, displaces five

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire damaged a Lawrenceville home early this morning, displacing its five residents.

Crews responded to the 3000 block of Sir Gregory Manor just before 7 a.m. and found flames coming out of the garage. The flames had spread into much of the home, damaging much of the garage, kitchen and main floor and leading to structural instability.

The house reportedly had no working fire alarms.

Two people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while another was assessed and released on scene. Two cats died in the fire.

The fire department believes the fire was accidental. Smoking material was found in the garage and the owners said they smoked in the garage previously, but it’s unknown if anyone set the fire by smoking.

