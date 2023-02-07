Educator under investigation in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County School District has confirmed they are investigating an “educator” for possible inappropriate behavior.

The school district released the following statement:

“Clayton County Public Schools is aware of an alleged incident involving inappropriate behavior by an educator. District leaders are investigating this matter and will determine appropriate actions as all details are learned. As this is an active investigation, the district will not offer any additional comments.”

When asked by Atlanta News First, they would not release any additional information and would not confirm if the educator has returned to a classroom. Their only response was “our statement is our statement.”

