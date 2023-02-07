Black History Month
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Educator under investigation in Clayton County

CLASSROOM FILE PHOTO
CLASSROOM FILE PHOTO(wpta)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County School District has confirmed they are investigating an “educator” for possible inappropriate behavior.

The school district released the following statement:

“Clayton County Public Schools is aware of an alleged incident involving inappropriate behavior by an educator. District leaders are investigating this matter and will determine appropriate actions as all details are learned. As this is an active investigation, the district will not offer any additional comments.”

When asked by Atlanta News First, they would not release any additional information and would not confirm if the educator has returned to a classroom. Their only response was “our statement is our statement.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seeds from Pike Nurseries
Pike Nurseries looking to fill 200 jobs for spring season
Knowing the difference between a watch and a warning
Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Difference between watches and warnings
Delta
Worldwide Delta employees set to receive a 5% pay raise
A series of allegations against a former South Fulton police officer is just the latest problem...
South Fulton facing federal lawsuit for corruption, intimidation
Police sirens (Generic photo)
Skeletal remains ‘believed to be a human’ found near Drowning Creek in Dacula