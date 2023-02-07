Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is still fighting for her life in the hospital nearly one month after she was shot in the head.

Londyn Jenkins has severe brain damage, according to her family.

The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into a dispute with a man outside a studio on Highland Avenue.

But Jenkins’s family says they have received little information on the case.

Londyn’s sister Myasia Crump says Londyn was with a friend the night of the shooting, but the accounts of what happened aren’t consistent.

“She says Londyn was about to go to the store, then yall went two separate ways, then you say she’s going to the car,” Crump said. “But you’re not saying who she’s going with, so a lot of different stories and we just want the truth at this point.”

Atlanta Police said in January they were looking for video and witnesses to get more details.

Crump said someone from that night knows what happened and wants them to speak with investigators to get justice for her sister.

“We’re just praying for her to come out of it,” Crump said. “We just see her every day, talk to her, show her videos, show her pictures.”

