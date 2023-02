LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews are working to put out a fire at a home in Gwinnett County Tuesday morning.

Gwinnett Fire says the fire broke out at a home on the 3000 block of Sir Gregory Manor in Lawrenceville.

Fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire this morning. — Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) February 7, 2023

Atlanta News First is headed to the scene to gather more information from officials. Check back for updates.

