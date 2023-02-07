First Alert Forecast: More sunshine and 60s today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Tuesday will be another great day across North Georgia.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will take over the day with high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s.

A few stray showers will be possible tomorrow, but our more widespread rain chance is on Thursday.

Thursday is a First Alert because of the widespread rain along a cold front that will make our forecast do a complete 180.

Expect showers to be most widespread in the morning, and our coverage of rain will taper off in the evening.

Friday, showers remain possible mainly south and east of Atlanta.

Our next focus shifts to Saturday as a few flurries will be possible, mainly in the mountains, as our weather system slowly exits the southeast.

Needless to say, our temperatures will get quite cold with highs only in the mid to upper 40s Saturday.

We stay cold through the weekend, but highs warm back into the low 60s by Monday.

