Free COVID-19 at-home test kits available for Georgia residents

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced the Fulton County Board of Health and Fulton County Government are set to make free COVID-19 home test kits available for Georgia residents.

“During these winter months, COVID-19 remains a threat to the communities we serve and residents need to take steps to limit its spread,” said FCBOH District Director Dr. Lynn Paxton.

According to officials, test kit distribution facilities are located all over the United States, while COVID vaccines and booster shots are also available for free.

“As we continue to encourage the community to get vaccinated against both COVID and the flu, we also recommend residents take other steps to stem the spread of respiratory illnesses including using test kits which are quick and simple to administer,” said Paxton.

Information on vaccination sites in Fulton County can be found at https://bit.ly/FultonCovidVax or by calling 404-613-8150.

Here is the full list of locations where the at-home test kits are made available.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.