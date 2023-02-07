Georgia advocates, physicians aim to bring awareness to Sickle Cell disease

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia Inc. officials and several Georgia-based organizations are scheduled to gather at the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday to host Sickle Cell Day.

Officials say the organizations will assemble from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

According to advocates, sickle cell disease is known as the most common genetic disorder in Georgia and worldwide and has impacted more than 13,000 in the state of Georgia alone. That is the fourth-highest population in the United States.

State legislators make decisions about the services that are offered to Georgians that have sickle cell disease.

There are 158 babies born with sickle cell disease in Georgia every year.

