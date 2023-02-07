Black History Month
Smyrna animal rescue gearing up for ‘Puppy Bowl’ on Animal Planet

Metro Atlanta adoptable dogs compete in puppy bowl
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bosley’s Place Inc., is gearing up for the upcoming “Puppy Bowl” on Animal Planet.

The Puppy Bowl will include 122 puppies from 67 different shelters and rescues from across the United States.

Bosley’s Place is a nursery and sanctuary for neonatal and underage homeless and orphaned puppies.

The local rescue launched in March 2015 and provides bottle feeding and 24 hour care.

Since its inception, the organization has saved thousands of animals’ lives.

The “Puppy Bowl” will air Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT on Animal Planet.

