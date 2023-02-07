Smyrna animal rescue gearing up for ‘Puppy Bowl’ on Animal Planet

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bosley’s Place Inc., is gearing up for the upcoming “Puppy Bowl” on Animal Planet.

The Puppy Bowl will include 122 puppies from 67 different shelters and rescues from across the United States.

Bosley’s Place is a nursery and sanctuary for neonatal and underage homeless and orphaned puppies.

The local rescue launched in March 2015 and provides bottle feeding and 24 hour care.

Since its inception, the organization has saved thousands of animals’ lives.

The “Puppy Bowl” will air Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT on Animal Planet.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.